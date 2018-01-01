Erie Police Investigate New Year's Morning Gunfire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Investigate New Year's Morning Gunfire

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police are looking into reports of gunfire on the city's east side early New Year's morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m. police got called to the 800 block of East 11th street. There, they found a handful of shell casings. However, there are no victims or damage to anything in the area.

Investigators say people were leaving a house party around that time.

As of right now, there is no shooting suspect. 

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com