Erie Police Investigate New Year's Morning Gunfire

Erie Police are looking into reports of gunfire on the city's east side early New Year's morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m. police got called to the 800 block of East 11th street. There, they found a handful of shell casings. However, there are no victims or damage to anything in the area.

Investigators say people were leaving a house party around that time.

As of right now, there is no shooting suspect.

