Semi Driver Cited After Hitting Plow Truck on Interstate 90

The driver of a semi truck has been cited after hitting a PennDOT plow truck on Interstate 90 in Harborcreek Township Friday.

It happened in the left lane westbound near exit 32 around 2:03 p.m.

The semi - driven by James J. Huck, 62, of Conroe, TX - failed to slow down and hit the rear end of the plow truck, according to State Police.

The crash sent the plow into the median, where it hit the cable barriers, troopers said.

Huck was cited for driving a vehicle at a safe speed.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.