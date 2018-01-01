Firefighters Tackle Two New Year's Day Fires

Two fires tainted the start of 2018 Monday.

In Union City, flames damaged a mobile home at 15543 Kimball Hill Road.

It was reported around 10:45 a.m.

Several departments were called to the scene.

They spent about a hour putting out the fire.

The Red Cross was notified to help the residents.

Earlier, firefighters responded to a fully-involved barn fire at 9834 Route 98 in Franklin Township.

The flames broke out around 7:30 a.m.

Most of the fire was knocked down in about a half-hour.

