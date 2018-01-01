Erie Native Named Goaltender for 2018 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hoc - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Native Named Goaltender for 2018 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team

Ryan Zapolski Ryan Zapolski

Erie native Ryan Zapolski has been named to the 2018 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey team as goaltender.

The roster was unveiled New Year's Day as part of the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field in New York City.

Zapolski, 31, is currently a goalie for Jokerit (Helsinki, Finland) of the Kontinental Hockey League, which is an international professional ice hockey league.

He was a student at Mercyhurst College from 2007 to 2011 where he played NCAA Division I college hockey for the school. Zapolski also graduated from Cathedral Prep in 2005.

Zapolski started his professional career with the Florida Everblades in the ECHL. He also played for the South Carolina Stingrays, where he was named the ECHL's Rookie of the Year, Goaltender of the Year and the league's Most Valuable Player.

The U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team will be one of 12 teams competing at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

Team USA opens the competition Wednesday, Feb. 14 against Slovenia.

WICU is the home of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

