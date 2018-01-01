Erie School District to cancel classes on Tuesday

The Erie School District will cancel all classes on Tuesday, Jan. 2 to give city streets crews more time to clear snow off the side streets, district communications director Daria Devlin said Monday afternoon.

"We are asking for the help of city residents to clear sidewalks for students walkers," she said.

The district was scheduled to return from winter break on Tuesday.

More than seven feet of snow has fallen on the city of Erie since Christmas Day. City crews have been working in 12-hour shifts since then clearing the snow.

"The side streets, where a lot of our kids live in the city, were not passable and also a lot of the sidewalks weren't clear," said Devlin. "So, we have a lot of concern about student walkers. We think the buses will be fine, and we've been told that EMTA is going to run a full schedule."

The city will start towing cars on the side streets Tuesday if they are not moved.

Classes are expected to resume Wednesday.

FULL LIST: Closings, Cancellations and Delays

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.