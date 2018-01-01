Water Main Break Disrupts Service, Traffic in East Erie

Erie Water Works is working to fix a water main break in the City of Erie.

It was reported on East Lake Road near Downing Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

A break in a 16-inch main is losing a lot of water.

In order to fix the problem, water in the area may be shut off, possibly through the night.

Several roads have been closed in the area, so crews can make repairs.

