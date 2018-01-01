Families Welcome New Year's Day Babies

Several families Monday welcomed New Year's Day babies.

Katherine Elise was born to Elizabeth and Jesse Ritter at 5:23 a.m. at Magee Womens UPMC Hamot.

She weighs 6 lbs. 9 oz. and is about 20.25 inches long.

Katherine came about three weeks early.

Mom and dad are excited about becoming first-time parents.

"We're thrilled that she's finally here, especially a couple weeks early," said Elizabeth Ritter.

"Just the experience in growing up with her and getting to share the little things with her," said Jesse Ritter. There's going to be a lot of adventures ahead," said Elizabeth Ritter.

At Saint Vincent Hospital, Harper Rose was born at 10:56 a.m. to first-time parents Courtney and Michael Wooley.

The newborn weights 9 lbs. 2 oz. and is about 21 inches long.

Harper was due Christmas Eve but decided to surprise mom and dad on New Year's Day.

Both said they look forward to watching her grow up.

"It's pretty life-changing," said Courtney Wooley. "You don't anticipate how big it is until they just hand this little thing to you and everything is suddenly different."

"It's pretty surreal," said Michael Wooley.

A second New Year's Day baby was also born at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.