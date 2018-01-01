Attic Fire Spreads, Damages West Mead Township Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Attic Fire Spreads, Damages West Mead Township Home

An attic fire at Crawford County home Monday has left one family without a home.

The flames broke out around 3:45 p.m. at 11166 Oakgrove Ave. in West Mead Township.

All the residents got out safely, according to the West Mead Fire Chief Brad Johnston.

Two cats were also in the home at the time, but only one has been accounted for, Johnston said. That cat was not injured.

The fire appears to have started in the attic before spreading and consuming the entire home, Johnston told Erie News Now.

Below freezing temperatures also posed challenges for the firefighters. They experienced trouble with the fire hydrants when they first arrived and had to keep the water lines from freezing.

