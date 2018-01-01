North East Home Considered Total Loss After Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

North East Home Considered Total Loss After Fire

Posted: Updated:
NORTH EAST, Pa. -

Five fire crews from both Pennsylvania and New York worked together to battle a fully-involved fire in North East Monday..

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at 9688 State Line Rd. 

Crews spent more than 45 minutes battling the flames until they were able to finally get the fire under control.

All residents inside the home were able to get out safe.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

