New Chautauqua County Executive George Borello Sworn In

Chautauqua County, New York's new county executive was sworn in Monday afternoon.

Longtime lawmaker George Borello became the county's eighth county executive during a ceremony at the courthouse.

He replaces friend and colleague Vince Horrigan.

Horrigan appointed Borello as chair of the regional solutions commission less than three months after endorsing Borello for county executive.

Borello said he hopes to hit the ground running.

County clerk Larry Barmore was also sworn in for his second term.

