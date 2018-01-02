Erie County Council to Host Reorganization Meeting; Two New Face - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Council to Host Reorganization Meeting; Two New Faces Join Council

Erie County Council will host its reorganization meeting at noon Tuesday at the County Courthouse.

It will be the first meeting for two new faces.

Democrat Carl Anderson will represent the fourth district. He replaces Jay Breneman, who ran unsuccessfully for Erie Mayor in the primary.

Republican Scott Rastetter is the new councilman for the sixth district. He takes the place of Ed DiMattio, who ran for Erie County Executive and lost in the primary.

Council will also nominate a chairperson and vice chairperson.

