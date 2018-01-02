New Erie County Councilwomen to be Sworn In Tuesday

Two new Erie City Councilwomen will be sworn in Tuesday morning.

Newcomers Liz Allen and Kathleen Schaaf will join council.

Cas Kwitowski and Jim Winarski retained their seats and will both start new terms.

They will also be sworn in at 10 a.m. at Erie City Hall.

