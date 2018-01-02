New Erie Mayor Joe Schember to Take Oath of Office Tuesday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Erie Mayor Joe Schember to Take Oath of Office Tuesday

Joe Schember

The City of Erie's first new mayor in 12 years will be sworn in to office Tuesday afternoon.

Democrat Joe Schember will take the oath of office at noon in council chambers at Erie City Hall.

Schember defeated Republican challenger John Persinger to replace outgoing mayor Joe Sinnott, who served three terms as the city's top leader.

Just more than a week ago, Schember announced key appointments to his administration, including a new police chief and the city's first-ever planning director.

The team is a combination of new faces and holdovers from the Sinnott administration.

