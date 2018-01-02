Erie City Schools to Reopen Wednesday

Erie City Schools will reopen for classes Wednesday, Jan. 3, schools superintendent Brian Polito has decided.

The district's transportation manager believes buses will be able to get through on their routes after surveying the roads, the district said in a statement.

Parents and students are asked to be patient over the next few days because there may be some delays with bus schedules

Superintendent Polito is encouraging parents to use discretion in sending students to school because many city sidewalks remain impassible for students and cold temperatures are in the forecast for the next few days.

Polito said schools will be open and in session, but parents should be aware of the conditions in their neighborhoods.

The district was scheduled to return from winter break Tuesday.

More than seven feet of snow has fallen on the city of Erie since Christmas Day. City crews have been working in 12-hour shifts since then clearing the snow.

The Erie School District cancelled all classes Tuesday, Jan. 2 to give city streets crews more time to clear snow off the side streets, district communications director Daria Devlin told Erie News Now.

