Police Searching for Missing Woman with Ties to Crawford County

Diane Chotta Diane Chotta

Police in the Pittsburgh area are asking for help to find a woman with ties to Crawford County who has not been seen since Christmas Day.

Family is concerned Diane Chotta, 52, has gone missing. They have not heard from her since she visited her mother in Bethel Park on Christmas, according to WPXI.

Chotta lives in Munhall but has ties to Crawford County.

She drives a 2002 silver Buick Century with Pennsylvania license plate JSS-8061.

Chotta is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bethel Park Police at 412-833-2000.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now and WPXI. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Upload your own image or video

