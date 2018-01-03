American Red Cross is Busy Helping Local Families

The American Red Cross of Northwestern Pennsylvania is busier than normal this time of year.

Geoffrey Domowicz, Disaster Program Specialist said since Christmas Day alone, they've helped nine families, eight because of fires, and one from a gas leak.

"We have been very busy, working with clients who have been displaced as a result of a house fire," said Domowicz.

Domowicz said gas leaks can happen with the colder temperatures, and typically people are only displaced from their home for about 24 hours. But fires are more costly, as the Red Cross will assist the family until they can find a permanent residence.

Two of the fires have been caused by space heaters, and although these bitter temperatures makes it hard to stay warm, Domowicz urges people to use caution when using their space heaters.

"You want to make sure three foot area around the space heater there are no combustibles... you also want to make sure they are properly vented... third thing is we only want to be having them run when somebody is around... if you are using electric space heaters, make sure they are plugged directly into the wall circuit, and not in an extension cord or a surge bar," he explained.

Some of the other fires were caused by electrical issues, or wood stoves that have not been maintained. If an accident like this does occur to you, he says two home items can help save your life.

"So we really recommend that folks have smoke alarms at this of year, and CO2 monitors," said Domowicz.

The Red Cross is also asking people for help. either in donations, or to volunteer. This time of year, volunteers are desperately needed.

To donate or to become a volunteer: http://www.redcross.org/