Erie Native and Steelers Fan Has Long Road of Recovery

Support for an Erie native has gone viral after he chased a monkey in Bali, Indonesia, who stole his Steelers hat, then fell 33 feet through a roof.

Jeff 'Swede' Swedenhjlem, relocated to Destin, Florida 17 years ago. But for the past year, he has lived in Bali.

The die-hard Steelers fan is now paralyzed from the chest down after his fall on December 18th.

By Christmas, his family raised enough money on his Go Fund Me page to get him transferred to Malaysia to receive better medical care.

They say they're thankful for the support Swede has received, but say it's a long road ahead.

"Everyone who meets him, as soon as you have a conversation with him, he just makes a lasting impression. He's such a great guy who loves telling stories, he loves having a good time, and being friendly with people so everyone around the world who he's met is his friend," said Lyric Swedenhjelm, Jeff's daughter.

To donate to help Swede in his recovery, https://www.gofundme.com/getswedeanurgentMedeVac

Local friends of Swede's also plans to hold a benefit at Otis 12 Saturday, January 6th.