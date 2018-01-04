Roof Collapses at East Erie Home

The heavy snow contributed to a roof collapse at an east Erie home Wednesday evening.

It was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 27th Street.

Part of the roof on the front end of the home started to collapse, as well as the chimney.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross was called in to help the family.

