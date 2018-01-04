$350,000 in State Funding Awarded for Erie Revitalization Work

$350,000 in state funding has been awarded for revitalization projects in Erie County, State Reps. Ryan Bizzarro, Flo Fabrizio and Pat Harkins announced Wednesday.

The Bayfront East Side Taskforce, which is working to revitalize Erie's historic east bayfront neighborhood, will receive $300,000 of the funding. It will be used to stop the deterioration of Erie's aging housing stock for 30 homeowners and address structural and exterior maintenance issues.

The other $50,000 has been allocated for the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network. The money will fund façade improvements in the City of Erie's historic Little Italy neighborhood.

The money comes from the Keystone Communities program, which is administered through the Department of Community and Economic Development. It encourages public and private partnerships in the community to support initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and communities, promote social and economic diversity, and enhance quality of life.

Nearly $5.4 million was awarded Wednesday to 22 projects across the state through the program.

