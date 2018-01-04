Erie Schools See 75 Percent Attendance Wednesday Despite Snow, C - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Schools See 75 Percent Attendance Wednesday Despite Snow, Cold

Posted: Updated:

Erie City Schools were back in session Wednesday, but there is still concern about the weather.

Student attendance was about 75 percent.

The district encouraged parents to use discretion because of impassible sidewalks and bone-chilling temperatures, which pose a danger to students who walk to school.

Crews have been working to clear walkways and roads, but more work still needs to be done.

School leaders said the district's priority is safety, and parents are asked to use good judgment.

"If you are sending your child out, and they're walking, you definitely want to make sure they're bundled up," said Daria Devlin, communications director for Erie's Public Schools. "Hopefully, they have gloves on and a hat on. If they need some of those items, check with the school nurse. Very often, we have some donated items that we can help out with. If we can, we certainly want to help kids definitely be warm, be safe, and use good judgement in sending kids off to school."

The district said it will keep an eye on the wind chills and notify parents by phone or email if classes need to be cancelled.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com