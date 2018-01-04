Erie Schools See 75 Percent Attendance Wednesday Despite Snow, Cold

Erie City Schools were back in session Wednesday, but there is still concern about the weather.

Student attendance was about 75 percent.

The district encouraged parents to use discretion because of impassible sidewalks and bone-chilling temperatures, which pose a danger to students who walk to school.

Crews have been working to clear walkways and roads, but more work still needs to be done.

School leaders said the district's priority is safety, and parents are asked to use good judgment.

"If you are sending your child out, and they're walking, you definitely want to make sure they're bundled up," said Daria Devlin, communications director for Erie's Public Schools. "Hopefully, they have gloves on and a hat on. If they need some of those items, check with the school nurse. Very often, we have some donated items that we can help out with. If we can, we certainly want to help kids definitely be warm, be safe, and use good judgement in sending kids off to school."

The district said it will keep an eye on the wind chills and notify parents by phone or email if classes need to be cancelled.

