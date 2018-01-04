Sonya Arrington Named Erie City Council President - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sonya Arrington Named Erie City Council President

Erie City Council's new president for 2018 said her focus is bringing change to Erie this year.

Councilwoman Sonya Arrington was handed the gavel Wednesday morning.

This also was the first meeting for two new members - Liz Allen and Kathleen Schaaf. Both were sworn-in Tuesday.

Arrington said she would like to see Erie Police officers wearing body cameras to help the community's relationship with law enforcement.

"I think that the most important thing is us coming together as a community to make changes in the Erie community," said Arrington. "It's long overdue."

