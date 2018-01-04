Tug-Barge Gets Stuck in Bay on Way in for Winter Work - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tug-Barge Gets Stuck in Bay on Way in for Winter Work

The Dorothy Ann-Pathfinder tug-barge became stuck in the bay near Perry Monument on its way in for winter work Wednesday afternoon.

It is one of several ships are expected to arrive at Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair this month.

Ice breaking was expected to start Wednesday, so the ships can get through.

Some will be berthed at Dobbins Landing.

The Dorothy Ann-Pathfinder belongs to Interlake Steamship Co. and travels the Great Lakes from March to January every year.

Here are the tentative arrival dates for the other ships:

  • Tug Defiance/Barge Ashtabula - Jan. 9
  • M/V St. Clair - Jan. 12
  • Presque Isle - Jan. 15 - Mooring Main Channel
  • Algoma Hansa - Jan. 19
  • Van Ekenvort Tug and Barge - Jan. 23

