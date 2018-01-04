Portion of West 38th Street Reopens after Water Main Break - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Portion of West 38th Street Reopens after Water Main Break



A portion of West 38th Street closed due to a water main break is now back open.

The leak forced crews to shut down the road from Liberty over to Peach Street, while they worked on the break.

They found the break around 10:30 Wednesday night.

