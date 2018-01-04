Erie's Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they're searching for Brandon Coleman, 29. Sheriffs want him on the charge of possession with the intent to deliver drugs.

They're also looking for Jamil Grandberry, 36. He's wanted on the charge of aggravated assault.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 451-7436.