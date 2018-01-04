Emergency crews and police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 90.

It happened around 8:50 Thursday morning in the west bound lane of I-90 near mile marker 18, which is just past Sterrettania.

According to reports at the scene, at least four vehicles are involved.

One vehicle did rollover. Early reports indicated possible entrapments.

No word yet on how many are injured.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area, while crews work to clear the scene.

Erie News Now will provide updates on the crash when they become available.