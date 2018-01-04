Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 90 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 90

Posted: Updated:

Emergency crews and police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 90.

It happened around 8:50 Thursday morning in the west bound lane of I-90 near mile marker 18, which is just past Sterrettania.

According to reports at the scene, at least four vehicles are involved.

One vehicle did rollover.  Early reports indicated possible entrapments.

No word yet on how many are injured.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area, while crews work to clear the scene.

Erie News Now will provide updates on the crash when they become available.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com