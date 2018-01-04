Pennsylvania's First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved to Start Serving Patients

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has approved the state's first medical marijuana dispensary, Gov. Tom Wolf's office announced Thursday.

Keystone Canna Remedies in Bethlehem, Northampton County, has received final approval to begin serving patients. However, it must wait until medical marijuana is available from approved growers.

"We are one step closer to providing medical marijuana to patients with serious medical conditions who desperately need this medication," said Gov. Wolf.

Pennsylvanians with medical marijuana identification cards will be able to buy it, once growers/processors start distribution sometime in the next four months.

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), which was awarded a permit for the Erie area, will locate its dispensary at 2108 West 8th Street near Beverly Drive in the City of Erie. It plans to open in early March.

The following nine growers/processors have been allowed to start operations:

Cresco Yeltrah, Jefferson County

Franklin Labs, Berks County

GTI Pennsylvania, Montour County

Ilera Healthcare, Fulton County

Pennsylvania Medical Solutions, Lackawanna County

Prime Wellness, LLC, Berks County

PurePenn LLC, Allegheny County

Standard Farms, Luzerne County

Terrapin Investment Fund 1, Clinton County

573 physicians have already registered to participate in the program. Nearly 250 of them have completed training to become certified practitioners.

The medical marijuana program is expected to be fully implemented sometime in 2018.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.