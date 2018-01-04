Pennsylvania's First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved to St - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania's First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved to Start Serving Patients

Posted: Updated:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has approved the state's first medical marijuana dispensary, Gov. Tom Wolf's office announced Thursday.

Keystone Canna Remedies in Bethlehem, Northampton County, has received final approval to begin serving patients. However, it must wait until medical marijuana is available from approved growers.

"We are one step closer to providing medical marijuana to patients with serious medical conditions who desperately need this medication," said Gov. Wolf.

Pennsylvanians with medical marijuana identification cards will be able to buy it, once growers/processors start distribution sometime in the next four months.

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), which was awarded a permit for the Erie area, will locate its dispensary at 2108 West 8th Street near Beverly Drive in the City of Erie. It plans to open in early March.

The following nine growers/processors have been allowed to start operations:

  • Cresco Yeltrah, Jefferson County
  • Franklin Labs, Berks County
  • GTI Pennsylvania, Montour County
  • Ilera Healthcare, Fulton County
  • Pennsylvania Medical Solutions, Lackawanna County
  • Prime Wellness, LLC, Berks County
  • PurePenn LLC, Allegheny County
  • Standard Farms, Luzerne County
  • Terrapin Investment Fund 1, Clinton County

573 physicians have already registered to participate in the program. Nearly 250 of them have completed training to become certified practitioners.

The medical marijuana program is expected to be fully implemented sometime in 2018.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com