Crashes Nearly Double in Pennsylvania Over New Year's Holiday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crashes Nearly Double in Pennsylvania Over New Year's Holiday

Posted: Updated:

Crashes in Pennsylvania nearly doubled over the New Year's holiday, according to numbers released by Pennsylvania State Police Wednesday.

Troopers investigated 1,169 crashes from Dec. 30, 2017 through Jan. 1, 2018. During the same period last year, they handled 595 crashes.

Alcohol played a role in more of those crashes this year, and more people suffered injuries, but there was one fewer fatal crash and two less people were killed.

Crash Data

  • Total Crashes
    • 2017: 1,169
    • 2016: 595
  • Fatal Crashes
    • 2017: 2
    • 2016: 3
  • People Killed
    • 2017: 2
    • 2016: 4
  • People Injured
    • 2017: 251
    • 2016: 113
  • Alcohol-Related Crashes
    • 2017: 66
    • 2016: 46
  • Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    • 2017: 0
    • 2016: 0

Enforcement Data

  • DUI Arrests
    • 2017: 284
    • 2016: 328
  • Speeding Citations
    • 2017: 2,617
    • 2016: 4,511
  • Child Seat Citations
    • 2017: 30
    • 2016: 49
  • Seat Belt Citations
    • 2017: 5,526
    • 2016: 6,339

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com