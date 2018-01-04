Crashes Nearly Double in Pennsylvania Over New Year's Holiday

Crashes in Pennsylvania nearly doubled over the New Year's holiday, according to numbers released by Pennsylvania State Police Wednesday.

Troopers investigated 1,169 crashes from Dec. 30, 2017 through Jan. 1, 2018. During the same period last year, they handled 595 crashes.

Alcohol played a role in more of those crashes this year, and more people suffered injuries, but there was one fewer fatal crash and two less people were killed.

Crash Data

Total Crashes 2017: 1,169 2016: 595

Fatal Crashes 2017: 2 2016: 3

People Killed 2017: 2 2016: 4

People Injured 2017: 251 2016: 113

Alcohol-Related Crashes 2017: 66 2016: 46

Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2017: 0 2016: 0



Enforcement Data

DUI Arrests 2017: 284 2016: 328

Speeding Citations 2017: 2,617 2016: 4,511

Child Seat Citations 2017: 30 2016: 49

Seat Belt Citations 2017: 5,526 2016: 6,339



