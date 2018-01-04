Suspect Sought in Snowmobile Theft in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the suspect who stole a snowmobile in Warren County.

It happened sometime between Saturday and Tuesday in the 6700 block of Route 958.

The snowmobile, which is a blue, 2001 Polaris Indy 550 Trail Touring, was parked under a semi-trailer Saturday, according to troopers.

The suspect took the snowmobile and left the scene, State Police said.

It was later found Tuesday at Route 957 and Pine Valley Road in Columbus Township, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Corry at 814-663-2043 and Warren County Crime Stoppers.

