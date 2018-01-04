Titusville Police Report Increase in Vehicles Passing Stopped School Buses

Titusville Police are reporting an unusually high number of vehicles passing stopped school buses in the city.

Bus drivers told police it happens almost daily.

The department said it will not be issuing warnings for the offense; drivers will instead get a citation.

Drivers must stop at least 10 feet away from a school bus when the red stop signs are extended. You must remain stopped until the signs are retracted. The only exception is for streets with an existing physical barrier that totally separates roadway directions, but they do not exist in Titusville, according to police.

Not only is it dangerous for the students, but it is also costly for drivers. Violators will be assessed a $250 fine, 5 points on their driver's license and a six-month driving privilege suspension.

Titusville Police said they will be monitoring the situation closely in the coming weeks.

