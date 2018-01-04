Titusville Police Report Increase in Vehicles Passing Stopped Sc - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Titusville Police Report Increase in Vehicles Passing Stopped School Buses

Posted: Updated:

Titusville Police are reporting an unusually high number of vehicles passing stopped school buses in the city.

Bus drivers told police it happens almost daily.

The department said it will not be issuing warnings for the offense; drivers will instead get a citation.

Drivers must stop at least 10 feet away from a school bus when the red stop signs are extended. You must remain stopped until the signs are retracted. The only exception is for streets with an existing physical barrier that totally separates roadway directions, but they do not exist in Titusville, according to police.

Not only is it dangerous for the students, but it is also costly for drivers. Violators will be assessed a $250 fine, 5 points on their driver's license and a six-month driving privilege suspension.

Titusville Police said they will be monitoring the situation closely in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com