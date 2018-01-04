Workers With Outside Jobs Cope with Snow and Bitter Cold

We are all coping with the huge amount of snow and the wind chill factor hovering near zero.

But workers with outside jobs are really having a tough time.

Erie Water Works repair crews are used to coping with winter weather as they repair water main breaks.

But in the past ten days they've also had to move mountains of snow to find and fix many breaks.

And the bitter cold only makes their jobs more challenging.

Erie Water Works Supervisor Jim Chessario said, "The crews have been working around the clock for about ten days. It has been difficult. the cold makes the jobs last longer and makes the jobs more dangerous."

It has also been a rough time for letter carriers.

They have been trying to complete routes while walking through snow clogged streets, driveways and sidewalks.

Many carriers are working long hours trying to catch up with mail that has been delayed because of the harsh weather.

Letter carrier Joe Rendulic said, "We are struggling everyday to complete the full route. It is hard for me walking in the snow that is about waist deep with icicles falling from the roof. We have to be sure we are safe."