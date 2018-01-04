Erie Fire Department: Veterans Promoted, New Hires Sworn In - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Fire Department: Veterans Promoted, New Hires Sworn In

Fire Department Changes

The City of Erie this afternoon promoting four veteran firefighters and swearing in three new firefighters.

Chief Guy Santone naming John Hermann, a 40 year veteran of the department as deputy chief.

He replaces Marty Heid, who retired.

Three other firefighters were also promoted today, one to captain and two others to lieutenant.

And Santone swore in three newly hired firefighters who will fill positions left vacant by retirements.

They will start working immediately, getting training before hitting the streets.

Santone said,"They've got a good 6-7 weeks of training before they get on a firetruck. But once they are done with the training, they are ready to go."

The new hires bring the department up to its full compliment of 128 firefighters and ten support staff.

