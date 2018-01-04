Erie Mayor Schember Prepares to "Knock Out" Homelessness

The card for the 11th annual “Knock Out Homelessness” was announced today/

And on that card, one name stuck out, and that was Erie Mayor, Joe Schember.



He'll be squaring off against legendary boxer, Lou Bizzarro. And as usual, all the proceeds will go to the Erie City Mission as they work to reduce poverty in the area.



And as Erie’s newest mayor prepares for a tough match, he has a mission of his own that goes beyond the boxing ring.

The evening, billed as "the record makers and record breakers," will also feature Lucas Marsh of Marsh Real Estate, Services and Andy Kerr of the Erie City Mission.

It's a bold title for the 11th annual “Knock Out Homelessness” event.



But, maybe not for Joe Schember, who's hoping to break something... Other than a bone.

"Gonna kinda be learning to keep my arms up, and keep my face protected, and maybe throw a punch every once in a while as well.” said Schember “It'll be a challenge, but I’m looking forward to it"

A challenge it may be.



Because not only will he be facing off against a legend, but he's also facing the challenge of breaking the poverty trend in the city. And he's got an ally, waiting in his corner.

"The Erie City Mission is the important winner out of this fight, and that's who I’m hoping really wins as well." said Schember

Schember will be raising money before he even touches gloves at the Bayfront Convention Center. And, while he’ll go for glory in the ring, it’s what he aims to do outside of it that could lead to the ultimate victory.

"I really believe in our community, we need to integrate, we need to reach out to everyone, and we need to help the homeless.” said Schember “ I believe all of us, we need to just work together and make this a better community. There's no reason we should have homeless people on the streets. And this is a step towards rectifying that. And I’m really honored to be a part of doing that."

Schember, and his fellow boxers will touch gloves, Tuesday, February 20 at 6:00pm.



In the meantime, you can buy tickets or donate money, and you can do that on the Erie City Mission's website.