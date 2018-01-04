48 Vehicles Towed, New Target Areas Announced for City of Erie Snow Removal Operations

The Erie Streets department has been making headway on clearing side streets since teaming up with Erie Police to remove snow-covered vehicles.

A total of 70 vehicles were moved prior to towing and 48 were towed Wednesday and Thursday.

Crews Thursday focused on the west side of the city between West 16th and 26th.

Erie Police ticketed and towed several snow-covered vehicles, but many residents moved their vehicles on their own.

The Streets Department graters, plows and highlifts then came in to clear the snow and heavy chunks of ice from the streets.

Streets Bureau Chief Steve Sornberger said crews have been working 12-hour shifts and making a lot of progress.

"Once we get the cars out, we can get through and we can take care of these streets," said Sornberger. "It's a lot easier. We don't have to pull in and out of the cars and leave piles of show. It's just a straight shot for us, and then we clean the intersections, and we can go on to the next one."

Erie Police and the Streets Bureau will focus on the east side Friday from East 16th north to the lake from State St. to East Ave.

Monday, they will target West 26th to West 32nd from State St. to Elmwood Ave.

Tuesday will be West 12th to West 19th from State St. to Cranberry St.

Snow removal operations start at 8 a.m. in the affected areas.

