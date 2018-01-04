Better Business Bureau warns against "ice dam scams" following winter storm

Joan Parrini says the roof of her west Erie home is still loaded with ice, even after she was slapped with a $950 bill on Wednesday from a company she says she never solicited.

"Two guys were in the truck and I said 'I thought I told you guys not to come until tomorrow or later' because I had an appointment, not knowing these weren't the same two guys," Parrini, 77, said Thursday. "I trusted these people."

That company: Minnesota-based Ice Dam Guys. Parrini previously made an appointment for Thursday with another Minnesota-based firm, also temporarily working in Erie. Still, she left for that appointment anyway.

"They said, 'you don't need to be here'," she said.

Snow and ice, still visible on Joan's roof. Those icicles are already forming again. Joan says the company left their sign in her yard.

"I don't know if it's a coincidence, I don't know if they were driving around," Parrini said. "I don't know."

"Door-to-door offerings (are) a big red flag at this time," said Pam Marlowe, public relations coordinator for the Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania.

These types of scams are on the rise after last week's storm that dropped more than seven feet of snow on the Erie area, Marlowe said. To avoiding getting scammed yourself, she says, consider the following tips:

Look up the company's insurance and registration records.

Double-check to make sure that they're registered in your state.

Sign a contract.

Don't pay in full, and follow the "rule of thirds."

"One third, the down-payment when you sign the contract; one-third halfway through the project; and don't pay until the project is completed," Marlowe explained.

In Parrini's case, there was no contract. But she hopes her story, will save others from getting scammed down the road.

"I still have ice all over," she said.

The Ice Dam Guys from Minnesota is an established company, according to the Better Business Bureau. Erie News Now found out they are accredited by the BBB with an "A+" rating.