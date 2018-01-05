Sherman Central School Bus Goes Up in Flames - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sherman Central School Bus Goes Up in Flames

Posted: Updated:

A Sherman Central School bus went up in flames on Parker Road Thursday morning just minutes after the driver got the kids off board.

The driver noticed a problem at the back of the bus and quickly evacuated the students, schools superintendent Michael Ginestre told WNY News Now.

Another bus was in the area and able to pick up the students within a few minutes, the superintendent said.

The bus with the issue caught fire just after the other bus pulled away, according to Ginestre. It is considered a total loss.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now and WNY News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com