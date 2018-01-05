Sherman Central School Bus Goes Up in Flames

A Sherman Central School bus went up in flames on Parker Road Thursday morning just minutes after the driver got the kids off board.

The driver noticed a problem at the back of the bus and quickly evacuated the students, schools superintendent Michael Ginestre told WNY News Now.

Another bus was in the area and able to pick up the students within a few minutes, the superintendent said.

The bus with the issue caught fire just after the other bus pulled away, according to Ginestre. It is considered a total loss.

No one was injured.

