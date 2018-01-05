Dangerous Cold and Snow Squalls Today

Bitter cold wind chills are expected to continue through the day. Those "feel-like" temperatures will remain 10 to 20 degrees below zero during the afternoon. Snow squalls will also cause hazardous driving conditions, especially south of I-90. Quick accumulations of 1" to 2" per hour are possible in the more persistent snow bands. Several inches of snowfall are possible by the end of today, especially in Crawford and southern Erie counties. 1" to 2" possible near the lakeshore, with 2" to 4" in western Warren county. More snow showers and frigid conditions are likely tonight. If you must go outside, make sure to completely bundle up with no areas of exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes! Also remember to check on the elderly and disabled members of your community.