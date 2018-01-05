How Long Should You Take to Warm up Your Vehicle in Cold Temperatures?

With freezing temperatures drivers might think it’s a good idea to warm up their car for five to ten minutes before hitting the road but, according to local mechanics that’s not necessary.

Dias Spring Service owner Ken Dias said it’s better for your car to spend 30 seconds to a few minutes warming up your car instead.

"I would suggest that when you go in at night you take your snow brush with you and when you come out in the morning, brush your driver's door off,” he said. “Get in start your car and then get back out and clean the rest of your door off, by the time your car is clean you're ready to go.”

He said today’s cars are computer controlled and built with sensors that regulate the fuel in the cars. These sensors include cooling temperature, air and pressure sensors. All of those aspects allow cars to be ready as soon as you turn the key in the vehicle.

In fact, your engine will warm up faster when driven.

Dias said to keep in mind that if your car was parked outside overnight no matter what things like the engine, oil, and seats will all be cold.