PennDOT Reduces Speed on I-79

UPDATE 3 p.m.: PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties Speed limits remain reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 79 in Crawford, Erie, and Mercer counties.

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on two area interstates.

The speed is currently 45 mph on I-79 in Crawford, Erie, and Mercer counties and Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties due to the winter weather.

PennDOT and Erie Police urge drivers to stay off the roads today, unless it's absolutely necessary.

To check road conditions, visit www.511PA.com.

