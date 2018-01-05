MIllcreek Township Christmas Tree Collection

If you're looking for the right time to toss your live Christmas tree, your chance is coming up.

Millcreek Township's annual Curbside Christmas Tree Collection starts Monday, January 8th.

This used to be a one day event, but this year, it will happened as an Advanced Disposal Curbside Collection. Trees will be collected on your regular pickup day before 6 a.m.

You are asked to cut trees into 4 ft sections, and place them separate from trash and recycling.

Trees must have all tree stands, tinsel, lights, ornaments and decorations removed before they are placed outside.

Collection runs until January 12th.

Meantime, the city of Erie's annual Christmas tree collection runs now until January 25th. In Union City Borough, residents whose normal pickup is Monday will be Tuesday instead, and Tuesday pickups will be Wednesday.