MIllcreek Township Christmas Tree Collection - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

MIllcreek Township Christmas Tree Collection

Posted: Updated:

If you're looking for the right time to toss your live Christmas tree, your chance is coming up.

Millcreek Township's annual Curbside Christmas Tree Collection starts Monday, January 8th.

This used to be a one day event, but this year, it will happened as an Advanced Disposal Curbside Collection. Trees will be collected on your regular pickup day before 6 a.m.

You are asked to cut trees into 4 ft sections, and place them separate from trash and recycling.  

Trees must have all tree stands, tinsel, lights, ornaments and decorations removed before they are placed outside.

Collection runs until January 12th.

Meantime, the city of Erie's annual Christmas tree collection runs now until January 25th. In Union City Borough, residents whose normal pickup is Monday will be Tuesday instead, and Tuesday pickups will be Wednesday.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com