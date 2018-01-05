Charges Pending After Student Brings Knife to School

Charges are pending against a 13-year-old boy from Corry for possession of a weapon on school property.

State Police were notified the student brought a pocket knife to Spartansburg Charter School around 8 a.m. Thursday.

The student was interviewed and admitted to bringing in the knife, according to troopers.

He faces charges through Crawford County Juvenile Court.

