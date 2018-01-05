Bond Reduction Denied for Man Charged with Attempted Homicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bond Reduction Denied for Man Charged with Attempted Homicide

Posted:

The Summit Township man charged with cutting a woman's throat will remain in jail until his trial.

Christopher Beausoleil returned to court Friday morning for a bond hearing.

He is accused of attacking a woman inside an apartment last August in the 3000 block of Buffalo Road.

Investigators said he entered the woman's bedroom and slit her throat.

He was charged with attempted homicide and is currently being held on $500,000 bond.

His lawyer asked Judge Stephanie Domitrovich to have his bond reduced, so he could be transferred to the state system, so he can start serving his sentence for three separate cases.

Judge Domitrovich denied the motion.

