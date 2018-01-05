Opening Arguments Start Monday in Erie Murder Trial - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Opening Arguments Start Monday in Erie Murder Trial

Opening arguments will start Monday in the trial for an Erie man arrested for murder after a jury was selected Friday.

Merle Page Jr., 27, is charged in the January 2017 shooting death of Marcell Flemings.

Police said part of the gunfire outside an east Erie gas station was caught on surveillance video.

Page is charged with homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

Two other people - Shawnquel Pennamon and Latashi Brown - were also charged in the shooting.

