Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Indecent Exposure at Conneaut Lake Park

A Florida man pleaded guilty Thursday for indecent exposure at Conneaut Lake Park in July.

John K. Rabac, 67, of Orlando, entered the plea for a single count of indecent exposure. Three other charges were dropped.

Troopers responded to a report of a man exposing himself in the changing room behind the water park just after 3 p.m. July 9.

Rabac was taken into custody after State Police talked to the victims - a 25-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl.

He was released from the Crawford County Prison after posting $50,000 bond July 19, according to court records.

Rabac will be sentenced March 5.

