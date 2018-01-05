Extensive Ice Dunes Along Presque Isle Shoreline

Ice dunes have formed along miles of Presque Isle's Lake Erie shoreline.

The dunes are larger, and cover a much wider area than the past two years, when mild weather limited the growth of the dunes.

They serve a valuable purpose by forming a protective barrier along the shoreline, to prevent erosion.

But they are also a dangerous attraction for park visitors.

Ranger Supervisor Bryan Hogan said, "They are pretty hollow. They just form a cone basically. If you fall through you could be stuck in freezing water. If no one is around to help you, you may not get out at all."

There are signs warning visitors to stay off the ice dunes.

But rangers say they frequently have to personally give warnings.