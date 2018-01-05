Extensive Ice Dunes Along Presque Isle Shoreline - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Extensive Ice Dunes Along Presque Isle Shoreline

Posted: Updated:
Ice Dunes Ice Dunes

Ice dunes have formed along miles of Presque Isle's Lake Erie shoreline.

The dunes are larger, and cover a much wider area than the past two years, when mild weather limited the growth of the dunes.

They serve a valuable purpose by forming a protective barrier along the shoreline, to prevent erosion.

But they are also a dangerous attraction for park visitors.

Ranger Supervisor Bryan Hogan said, "They are pretty hollow. They just form a cone basically. If you fall through you could be stuck in freezing water. If no one is around to help you, you may not get out at all."

There are signs warning visitors to stay off the ice dunes.

But rangers say they frequently have to personally give warnings.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com