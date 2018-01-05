Local Ice Fisherman Embrace Bitter Cold - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Ice Fisherman Embrace Bitter Cold

While many of us dread the bitter cold, local ice fishermen embrace it.

And a number of them were out today on wind swept Misery Bay.

Several shanties were set up on the ice not far from Perry Monument.

At mid morning, it was just seven degrees. But the wind chill factor was well below zero.

Still, fishermen were enjoying the day, hoping to catch their limit of perch and other fish.

Of course they had plenty of warm clothes.

But propane heaters are also a big help.

Ice fisherman Tony Weston said, "It is not too bad. I've got a heater right now. It keeps it probably about 45 degrees inside my shanty."

Ice fisherman Dave Stevens said, "Just turn on the heater and close the doors and make it nice."

However it was so cold today that a few fishermen said they were shivering even with heaters on inside their shanties.

