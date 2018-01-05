Street Repairs to Slow Traffic on East 38th Street Starting Mond - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Street Repairs to Slow Traffic on East 38th Street Starting Monday

Drivers are being asked to avoid part of East 38th Street in the City of Erie starting Monday.

Erie Water Works and its contractors will be performing street repairs.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction on East 38th between Marion St. and Davison Ave. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9 and 10.

One lane in each direction will be open to drivers between Page St. and Hoyt St. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 9 and 10.

Work is expected to start at 7 a.m. Monday and wrap up sometime Wednesday evening. It will be done weather permitting. 

