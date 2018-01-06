Hamot Health Foundation Announces $210,000 Grant for Non-Profits

There was a large turnout tonight for the Hamot Health Foundation's seventh- annual gala. Where officials from UPMC Hamot, and the foundation made a big announcement.

Not only was tonight the annual gala, and a celebration of being named ninth-best hospital in Pennsylvania. It was also, the launching pad for their plans for the New Year.

Amidst dinner and drinks was the announcement of 10 special community non-profit grants worth a total of $210,000.



The grants, in partnership with the Erie Community Foundation, are part of UPMC Hamot's 2018 mission to better themselves, and the healthcare quality for the Erie community.

"We really want to help agencies who are making an impact on individual people, individual families.” said President of the Hamot Health Foundation Charles "Boo" Hagerty “Any agency that wants to show us that they can improve the healthcare of the communities that they serve, we want to help them out. So we're really excited about that."

"But we're not done, we have many more programs in development.” said President of UPMC Hamot, David Gibbons “And we really look forward to making some great announcements in 2018 to the community."

Hagerty tells Erie News Now, Hamot Health will not waste any time opening those grants up to applicants, as they should be ready within a few weeks.