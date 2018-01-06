Hamot Health Foundation Announces $210,000 Grant for Non-Profits - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hamot Health Foundation Announces $210,000 Grant for Non-Profits

Posted: Updated:

There was a large turnout tonight for the Hamot Health Foundation's seventh- annual gala. Where officials from UPMC Hamot, and the foundation made a big announcement.

Not only was tonight the annual gala, and a celebration of being named ninth-best hospital in Pennsylvania. It was also, the launching pad for their plans for the New Year.

Amidst dinner and drinks was the announcement of 10 special community non-profit grants worth a total of $210,000.
 

The grants, in partnership with the Erie Community Foundation, are part of UPMC Hamot's 2018 mission to better themselves, and the healthcare quality for the Erie community.

"We really want to help agencies who are making an impact on individual people, individual families.” said President of the Hamot Health Foundation Charles "Boo" Hagerty “Any agency that wants to show us that they can improve the healthcare of the communities that they serve, we want to help them out. So we're really excited about that."

"But we're not done, we have many more programs in development.” said President of UPMC Hamot, David Gibbons “And we really look forward to making some great announcements in 2018 to the community."

Hagerty tells Erie News Now, Hamot Health will not waste any time opening those grants up to applicants, as they should be ready within a few weeks.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com