Water Main Break In Millcreek Neighborhood Causes Moderate Flooding

With the deep freeze we're in, the region faces a threat of water main breaks, and we saw another one late Saturday.

It happened in a residential neighborhood off West 12th street in Millcreek.

When we arrived at the intersection of Haas and Adams streets, we saw flooding on the road.



Multiple streams of water lead to some larger pools of water at the end of the street.



Crews from Erie Waterworks were still on scene repairing the break as of 11:00 Saturday night. Officials tell us the roads around the area are open.