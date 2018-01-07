Water Main Break In Millcreek Neighborhood Causes Moderate Flood - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Water Main Break In Millcreek Neighborhood Causes Moderate Flooding

Posted: Updated:

With the deep freeze we're in, the region faces a threat of water main breaks, and we saw another one late Saturday.

It happened in a residential neighborhood off West 12th street in Millcreek.
            When we arrived at the intersection of Haas and Adams streets, we saw flooding on the road.
           

Multiple streams of water lead to some larger pools of water at the end of the street.
           

Crews from Erie Waterworks were still on scene repairing the break as of 11:00 Saturday night. Officials tell us the roads around the area are open.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com