Do You Dream of Sailing on Board the Flagship Niagara?

It's hard to think about sailing in weather like this, but if you've ever considered learning what it takes to join the crew of the flagship Niagara, this is the time to try it.

The Flagship Niagara League is starting its free annual sail training classes. Saturday was the first day of orientation and included a tour of the museum and the U.S. Brig Niagara.

The classes are open to anyone interested in sailing and becoming part of their crew. It is all to prepare the next group of sailors to launch on board the Niagara for day sails in the region and to take the vessel farther away to tall ship festivals and other ports.

Chief Mate David Goldman offered words of encouragement. "Sailing on Niagara it's very easy to volunteer and we're here to teach people how to do that and we really like to give back to the community and be able to open the ship up to them so I highly encourage everyone to come down," Goldman said.

If you missed the orientation it's not too late to join in the training. The next class is January 13 at 9:30 a.m.