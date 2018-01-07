Battle of the Bay Draws Hundreds of Youth Wrestlers to Bayfront Convention Center

Frigid weather didn't stop the Erie Warhawks annual Battle of the Bay wrestling tournament from going forward. That is good news for winter tourism in Erie.

According to the Erie Sports Commission, this is the 6th year the tournament has been hosted in Erie at the Bayfront Convention Center. More than 300 young athletes representing six states are in town for the tourney.

The event is for wrestlers in five age groups, from the youngest ages 6 and under, to the oldest group ages 13 to 15 years old. Each age group is divided into weight classes and there is even an all-girls division. A girls team from Girard joined in the team competition.

The Erie Warhawks say although the athletes are young, the event is focused on proper technique, intense drilling, solid conditioning and hard work. That hasn't escaped the notice of the wrestlers. "It's harder than normal tournaments," said Mason Horwat of Derry, Pennsylvania, "and it's funner though because you get to play as a team, do it as a team."

Competition continues Sunday at the Bayfront Convention Center, with the open tournament.